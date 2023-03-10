Deadly amoeba found in Charlotte County home, Department of Health says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has detected a deadly amoeba in a Charlotte County home, the agency said on Friday morning. This comes two weeks after the CDC confirms a Charlotte County resident died on Feb. 20.

The DOH says lab results identified the location where the amoeba may have been contracted.

"The results only detected the amoeba at a private residence at the time of testing," the DOH said in a press release.

It's not clear whose home it was found in, whether the victim or another resident's home. Officials also did not say what else they tested. The CDC says the person who died had been using a sinus rinse daily with unboiled tap water.

Nagleria fowleri infections are usually associated with swimming in freshwater lakes and rivers, but can be found in tap water.

"At this time, there is no indication that the amoeba poses any further threat to the community," the statement said. "Investigations will continue to be conducted to further ensure water safety."

On March 8, Charlotte County Utilities, in conjunction with the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, announced a temporary change to the disinfection process for its drinking water supply.

The change is from March 15, 2023, through May 14, 2023. The water will be disinfected with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia (chloramines). This conversion to free chlorine from chloramines allows the utility to perform a distribution system purge as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

However, officials did not say if this is directly related to the amoeba.

On March 9, County commissioners were slated to have a water quality update during a budget meeting. In the middle of the meeting, they pulled the water quality item off the agenda saying adding it was a mistake.

"DOH-Charlotte, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), public utilities, and community partners continue to coordinate and have implemented protective measures to neutralize any potential risk," the statement said.

Nagleria fowleri is extremely rare and it can only infect people through the nose, not by ingesting it.

