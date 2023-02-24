Is Charlotte County's tap water safe following report of amoeba infection

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Is there a public health risk in Charlotte County's tap water? The question comes after Charlotte County health officials said a person was infected with a rare amoeba, possibly when they rinsed their sinuses with tap water.

The infection was reported in a news release Thursday morning, confirming a Florida case. Fox 4 contacted the CDC because they conduct tests that determine if someone has the amoeba, Nagleria fowleri. It can only be contracted through the nose.

The CDC's response was concerning. They say a Florida patient died on Feb. 20 and had rinsed their sinuses daily with unboiled tap water. However, the agency wouldn't confirm where that person lived.

Fox 4 reached out to the Charlotte County spokesperson, asking if the public water treatment facilities normally prevent the presence of this amoeba. Spokesperson Brian Gleason insisted the Department of Health was the only entity who could comment, though health officials do not operate the county water system.

When we contacted the Public Utilities Director John Elias, he referred Fox 4 to another person in the department who is better equipped to answer this question. As of Thursday night, we have not heard back.

Going back to the Department of Health in Charlotte County, we asked if the death reported by the CDC is the same person in their press release. We called them prior to an interview, and the contact told us the patient was a man and was being treated for the amoeba. They added the person lived in two homes in Charlotte County.

When speaking with the health officer in person, no answer was given.

"I'm not going to speak to any specific cases," said Joe Pepe, health officer for Charlotte County.

When asked does the public not have the right to know if somebody died, Pepe told us to send in our questions and walked away. The news release stated officials promised to work with local public utilities to identify potential links and make any necessary corrections.

"What we're working on right now is a good investigation so that we can identify a point source, but we saw an opportunity to lean forward and being responsible and just kind of helping educate the community on this piece of it at the very least," Pepe said.

Despite not answering our questions, the health officer did say the department was being responsible by helping educate the community.

"But right now, where we've come to is that we've recognized that it may be an opportunity for an alert going out to the community regarding water safety and sinus safety, especially in reference to when a Nagleria case comes about," Pepe said.

Nagleria fowleri infections are usually associated with swimming in freshwater lakes and rivers, but can be found in tap water.

The CDC says this is the first case ever in Florida where a person was infected through tap water.