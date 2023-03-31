Fort Myers man sentenced for role in 2018 deadly robbery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced Friday for his role in the fatal shooting of Daryl D. Scott on Louise Avenue back in May of 2018.

Taquan Ramel Brown, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being found guilty at trial in February. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter, 15 for robbery, and 5 for conspiracy. The sentences will run consecutively.

Detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department found evidence of a conspiracy to target the victim and lure him to that location so he could be robbed. The victim had $60 stolen from him before being murdered. He had a friend with him at the time of the robbery who was shot at, but he was able to run away and get help.

Co-defendants, Mario Joel Benitez, Edey Emmanuel Cardenas, and Cheyenne Nicole Marron, have already been sentenced for their roles in the crime.

