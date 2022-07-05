Fort Myers man sentenced for raping co-worker

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 30 years for raping a co-worker in the parking lot of their workplace in August 2020.

The teenage victim said Hutchins, who was a co-worker, followed her to her car and raped her in the parking lot. A physical exam substantiated the fact that she had been assaulted.

Investigators say Kyndall Hutchins was arrested and charged with the crime and bonded out of jail after two days.

He was fitted with an ankle monitor.

In February 2021 he failed to show for a hearing and it was soon learned Hutchins had cut off the ankle monitor, prompting a manhunt.

He was later captured in Rhode Island.

Hutchins is a registered sex offender with a history of violent offenses and eluding police.