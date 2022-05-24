Watch
Trial begins for man accused of assaulting coworker

Hutchins is accused of sexually assaulting a coworker in 2020. He bonded out after his arrest then broke from his ankle monitor in 2021, prompting a manhunt.
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 24, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man charged with sexually assaulting his teenage coworker in the parking lot of their workplace is due to begin trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial against Kyndall Hutchins.

Hutchins was arrested and charged with the crime in 2020 and bonded out of jail after two days. He was fitted with an ankle monitor.

In February 2021 he failed to show for a hearing and it was soon learned Hutchins had cut off the ankle monitor, prompting a manhunt. He was later captured in Rhode Island.

Hutchins is a registered sex offender with a history of violent offenses and eluding police.

In 2007 he was accused of picking up two children under the age of 15 at Edison Mall, allegedly giving them alcohol before having sex with one of them.

