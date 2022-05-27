Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fort Myers man found guilty of raping co-worker

Kyndall Hutchins
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Kyndall Hutchins
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 12:17:16-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been found guilty of raping a co-worker in the parking lot of their workplace in August 2020.

Kyndall Hutchins was arrested and charged with the crime and bonded out of jail after two days.

He was fitted with an ankle monitor.

In February 2021 he failed to show for a hearing and it was soon learned Hutchins had cut off the ankle monitor, prompting a manhunt.

He was later captured in Rhode Island.

Hutchins is a registered sex offender with a history of violent offenses and eluding police.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.

Related Articles

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4