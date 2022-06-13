Former teacher due to be arraigned on sex crime charges

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thomas Deane, the former Canterbury School teacher and assistant lacrosse coach, is due to appear in a Lee County court on Monday to be arraigned for various charges including possession of child pornography and lewd contact with a minor.

Deane, whose home address is just across the street from a Bonita Springs elementary school, was originally arrested and charged in early April on charges of promoting child sexual activity and lewd behavior with a minor.

Those charges stem from an alleged encounter with a boy with whom Deane communicated on the apps Grindr and Snapchat.

A month later, officials levied a list of additional charges related to the possession of child pornography.

Since then, Deane has attempted to get his $600,000 bond lowered, but each attempt has so far proven unsuccessful.