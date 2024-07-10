Florida Everblades enters multi-year agreement with St. Louis Blues

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Everblades announced on Wednesday that the organization has entered a multi-year affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues and the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds starting with the 2024-2025 season.

The announcement comes after the Everblades announced in June that they were not renewing their affiliation agreement with the Florida Panthers.

Founded in 1967 as part of the NHL’s original expansion from six to 21 teams, the Blues won the 2019 Stanley Cup and have the most NHL playoff appearances outside the league’s original six teams. Last season, the Blues posted a 43-33-6 (92 pts) overall record, marking their ninth 90-plus point campaign in the last 11 seasons.

The Florida Everblades will celebrate their 27th season in 2024 - 2025.

The team is coming off their fourth Kelly Cup Championship in 2023 - 2024, and has become the ECHL’s first team to hoist the Kelly Cup for three straight seasons.