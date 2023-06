FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University's next president, Aysegul Timur, Ph.D., was unanimously confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors Thursday.

Timur will take over presidential duties on July 1, following President Mike Martin's retirement at the end of June.

FGCU's Board of Trustees elected Timur in a 7-6 vote in May. She was one of four finalists up for the position.

Timur is the fifth president of FGCU and the first woman to hold the position.