FGCU's presidential search finalists' public forums

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Public forums for Florida Gulf Coast University's four presidential search finalists will begin on Tuesday.



Tuesday, April 18: Henry Mack III, Ed.D.

Wednesday, April 19: Aysegul Timur, Ph.D.

Thursday, April 20: Neil MacKinnon, Ph.D.

Tuesday, April 25: Joseph A. "Jay" Morgan, Ph.D.

This is the second round of finalists after all candidates dropped out of the search last December.

FGCU president Mike Martin was originally scheduled to retire at the end of 2022. Martin has agreed to stay on through June 30, 2023, in order for the university to find a new president.

The forums allow students, staff, and community members to attend virtually or in person.

Here is the Presidential Candidate Feedback Form along with background on each finalist.

