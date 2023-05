FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a 7-6 vote, Aysegul Timur was selected to become the next president of Florida Gulf Coast University. Making her the first woman to take the presidential seat at FGCU.

The selection was made after the four finalists were interviewed Thursday morning by the board of trustees, on May 4th.

Timur currently serves as vice president and vice provost for Strategy and Program Innovation at FGCU. There will also be a confirmation for her new role at the University soon.