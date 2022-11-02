Watch Now
FDOT reopens Caloosahatchee Bridge

FDOT closed the Caloosahatchee bridge
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 13:33:08-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reopens the north and southbound lanes of the US-41 Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

FDOT closed the bridge on Tuesday as crews reviewed potential impacts to the corridor.

A spokesperson with FDOT on Tuesday said the concern was not the bridge itself, it's the approach slabs north of the bridge due to washout after Hurricane Ian.

The bridge closure caused a lot of traffic delays and reroutes.

No word on what was discovered during the closure and why it is now safe to open back up to traffic.

