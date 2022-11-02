FDOT reopens Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reopens the north and southbound lanes of the US-41 Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers on Wednesday.

The bridge is back open! We still don’t know what inspectors found, if anything, and what concerns they had with the approach slabs. https://t.co/r6krYOGDpp pic.twitter.com/Lyl0ZDosze — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) November 2, 2022

FDOT closed the bridge on Tuesday as crews reviewed potential impacts to the corridor.

A spokesperson with FDOT on Tuesday said the concern was not the bridge itself, it's the approach slabs north of the bridge due to washout after Hurricane Ian.

The bridge closure caused a lot of traffic delays and reroutes.

No word on what was discovered during the closure and why it is now safe to open back up to traffic.

