FDOT closes Caloosahatchee Bridge

Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 01, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation closed the North and Southbound lanes of the US-41 Caloosahatchee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

FDOT says the lanes will be closed in both directions until further notice.

The School District of Lee County says the closing will cause delays in bus transportation.

Please use an alternate route.

Any questions contact FDOT.

