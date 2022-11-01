FDOT closes Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation closed the North and Southbound lanes of the US-41 Caloosahatchee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
FDOT says the lanes will be closed in both directions until further notice.
The School District of Lee County says the closing will cause delays in bus transportation.
Please use an alternate route.
Any questions contact FDOT.
Within the next hour, @MyFDOT will be closing all North and Southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge. These lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as they complete their task. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/l7xKaqNUSP— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) November 1, 2022