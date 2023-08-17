FDOT looks to potentially lower speed on Pine Island Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In just one day, 41,000 drivers traveled through Pine Island Road and Nicholas Parkway. That's according to numbers from Lee County on Monday, August 14.

With so many drivers, the Florida Department of Transportation is looking to ease congestion and increase safety in the area.

The corridor vision plan was presented to Cape Coral City Council on Wednesday, where FDOT explained what drivers are looking for when it comes to changes.

"There are a lot of things that can be done," said Patricia Pichette, a spokesperson for FDOT.

Many drivers expressed frustration over the traffic.

"It's back up traffic. Backed up, backed up," one driver said."

Another told Fox 4, "it's terrible honestly."

Pichette said FDOT understands the issue. To address congestion, the plan is to add lanes and traffic lights. They also want to focus on safety, which FDOT wants to do by lowering the speed limit. Right now, it ranges from 45-55 mph.

"To bring everybody down to 45 is 100% safety driven," Pichette said. "If part of the plan is to add additional lanes, then you have more room for more cars and the speed limit is not necessarily going to be an issue."

Some drivers see it from the safety perspective, but others do not see the benefit.

"It seems to clog up traffic more when the speeds get lower," one driver said.

Another said, "it would slow it down, but at least we’ll save lives."

The plan also calls for more street lights and sidewalks. FDOT is calling it a 50-year plan as our area grows rapidly.

"It’s a double-edged sword when you’re in a nice pleasant place to be, that’s where a lot of people are going to be eyeing," Pichette said.

The plan is in the very early stages. Pichette said they need to do a study that focuses on the impact on people, the environment, businesses and economy. Money for the study is not set, so they're hoping to get the cash from all levels of government.