FDOT releases new corridor vision and action plan for SR 78, Pine Island Road, potentially reduces speed limit

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT’s SR 78 Corridor Vision and Action Plan for Pine Island road calls for enhanced safety, reduced congestion, more transit access as well as possibly reducing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour.

The plan stretches 9.2 miles longs from the intersection of Burnt Store Road to North Cleveland Avenue.

According to FDOT, between 2015 and 2019 2015 and 2019 pine island road saw 17 fatal crashes and 747 injury crashes.

Speed management is a focal point in the road’s future safety enhancement.

Their idea sets a target speed of forty-five miles per hour which could impact commute and drive times for thousands of Southwest Floridians.

The current speed limit is fifty-five miles per hour.

In FDOT’s plan, they emphasize these are the early stages of the project, and they have several more steps before reaching construction.