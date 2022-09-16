Downtown shooting suspect pleads not guilty

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The woman accused of shooting and paralyzing the target of an alleged Facebook confrontation has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Though not in the courtroom Thursday, attorneys for Jasmine Battle entered the plea on her behalf.

Battle is charged with aggravated battery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say she shot a woman in a parking lot near the Edge nightclub. Probable cause documents suggest there had been a confrontation between the two women in the nightclub over a Facebook post the victim had posted.

The victim is suing the owners of the nightclub and the parking lot for negligence, citing a lack of proper security supervision.