City of Fort Myers announces 155 applicants for Police Chief position

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers has announced the names of 155 applicants for the position of Fort Myers Police Chief.

The announcement comes nearly three months after former Chief Derrick Diggs passed away.

Diggs was battling cancer and had taken a leave of absence in July of 2022.

Randall Pepitone has been serving as Interim Chief of Police since then; however, his name is not on the list of applicants.

On the list are three current FMPD employees: Acting Major Jason Fields, Captain Victor Medico and Captain Richard Meeks.

FMPD began the search for a new chief back in March. The application was posted online and accepted candidates nationwide.

The City said its next step in the hiring process is to narrow the list of 155 down to 10. Those 10 candidates will then go through the interview process.

To view the full list of applicants, click here.