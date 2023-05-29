Cape Coral family remembers Army son on Memorial Day

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — This Memorial Day has a new meaning for a Cape Coral family. Vicki and Michael Healy lost their son, Aaron in March. Two Black Hawk helicopter collided, killing nine soldiers.

Warrant Officer 1 Healy was on a training mission in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Vicki and Michael were in Cape Coral, where Healy grew up.

"Everywhere we go there’s memories because he was born here, he grew up here," said Vicki. "It also makes me feel like he’s still here."

While attending a Cape Coral Memorial Day ceremony, they spent time reflecting on the good memories. Times Aaron had with his brother, including a list of things his parents made of things they should never have to say.

"Aaron, don’t put your fork in your brother’s nose," Michael said. "It was an adventure for sure with those two."

It's memories like that the family reminisce over as they remember Aaron. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

"He grew up to be a very sweet and caring person to everyone in his family and friends," Vicki said.

When asked about their happiest memory of Aaron, his parents said the day he was born. It's that memory they will always cherish. And on Memorial Day, it's another day where they will always remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, men like Aaron Healy.