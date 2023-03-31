Cape Coral native among nine soldiers killed in Kentucky helicopter accident

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral native was among those killed in a helicopter accident near Fort Campbell, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 29.

Fort Campbell released the identities of the nine victims on Friday. The Soldiers were killed while participating in a planned training exercise.

32-year-old Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy of Cape Coral was listed in that release.

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, gave the following statement:

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come. Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

The accident is being investigated by an Army aviation safety team.