Cape Coral driveway fire warrants talk about safety

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Even though the Fourth of July is over, the sound of fireworks is still in the air following the holiday.

Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a driveway fire early July 5 due to improperly disposed fireworks. This followed a fire in Lehigh Acres earlier in the week, due to improperly disposed roman candles.

People who are still lighting sparklers and setting off fireworks should always submerge them in water for about a half hour before throwing away.

Andrea Schuch is the public affairs specialist for the department. She says fireworks that don't light, could present an issue as well.

"If you've had a dud firework, you want to leave it alone for about 20 minutes cause you don't want to walk over to it and then have it go off while you're standing above it," Schuch said.

CCFD says accidental fires, while unfortunate, are an opportunity to learn how to be safe in the future.