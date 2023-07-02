Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue and Control District reminds residents of firework safety

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue and Control District (LAFRCD) is reminding residents of firework safety after a truck caught fire last night after fireworks in a nearby garbage can reignited.

LAFRCD says the garbage can did have water inside but it wasn't high enough to completely cover all the fireworks in the can.

LAFRCD said Even after they’ve exploded, fireworks are still dangerous until cooled down.

They encourage users to use a metal container, set away from their home, and fill it with enough water to thoroughly soak the fireworks inside and keep an eye on the container until they are sure the fireworks are cool & safe.