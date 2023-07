LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a truck fire just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

CCFD says the truck was parked in the driveway outside of a home in the 1100 block of Southwest 8th Court.

According to CCFD, the fire spread to a second vehicle but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the house.

CCFD says the cause of the fire was determined to be due to improperly disposed fireworks in the bed of the truck.