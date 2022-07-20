Cape Coral city council discussing water quality

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is looking to get a big boost with the help in its water quality.

The city council will be meeting on Wednesday, looking for the best way to help improve it.

One of those efforts, is through bubble curtains.

The bubble curtains are meant to help with the efforts of keeping the waterways here as clean and as safe as possible.

A bubble curtain is simply compressed air pushed through perforated hoses, much like those found in an everyday fish tank, and the bubble curtain sits at the bottom of the surface, helping keep debris and other material from entering the channel.

The city has also called on its residents to insure that people are following the fertilizer rules and also not allowing their yard clipping to get into the water.

That really effects the wildlife if these waters see too many nutrients.

Something else to note, is that the water level at lake Okeechobee has been stable for the last month.

And that's important, because that means the Army Corps of Engineers has not had to release water through the Moore Haven Lock, which eventually ends up in Southwest Florida.