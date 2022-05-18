New season, new fertilizer restrictions

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — New Fertilizer use rules in Cape Coral will change starting June 1 due to Florida’s upcoming rainy season.

The fertilizers that contain phosphorus or nitrogen will be prohibited starting June 1 till September 30. The reason for this change is to help protect our canals and waterways during this wet season.

What changes will be made to the Fertilizer rules:

Fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorus are not permitted between June 1 and September 30.

No fertilizer is allowed if a flood watch/warning, a tropical storm watch/warning, or a hurricane watch/warning is in effect.

Fertilizer cannot be used within 15 feet of any body of water.

Phosphorus fertilizer is not permitted any time of year unless a soil test performed in the past two years identifies a phosphorus deficiency.

The percentage of slow-release nitrogen content in any fertilizer used during the remainder of the year (October-May) must be at least 50 percent.

No grass clippings or vegetative debris may be swept or blown into stormwater drains, conveyances, bodies of water, sidewalks, or roadways.