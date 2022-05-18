Watch
New season, new fertilizer restrictions

Curt Tremper
Blue-green algae in a Cape Coral canal on July 9, 2018.
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 19:10:39-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — New Fertilizer use rules in Cape Coral will change starting June 1 due to Florida’s upcoming rainy season.

The fertilizers that contain phosphorus or nitrogen will be prohibited starting June 1 till September 30. The reason for this change is to help protect our canals and waterways during this wet season.

What changes will be made to the Fertilizer rules:

  • Fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorus are not permitted between June 1 and September 30.
  • No fertilizer is allowed if a flood watch/warning, a tropical storm watch/warning, or a hurricane watch/warning is in effect.
  • Fertilizer cannot be used within 15 feet of any body of water.
  • Phosphorus fertilizer is not permitted any time of year unless a soil test performed in the past two years identifies a phosphorus deficiency.
  • The percentage of slow-release nitrogen content in any fertilizer used during the remainder of the year (October-May) must be at least 50 percent.
  • No grass clippings or vegetative debris may be swept or blown into stormwater drains, conveyances, bodies of water, sidewalks, or roadways.
