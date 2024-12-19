Watch Now
25 YEARS IN PRISON: Man sentenced after attacking girl in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after sexually assaulting a teenager in a park.

He was found guilty just over a week on two counts of unlawful sexual activity, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of cocaine.

In 2023, Thayer Van Evans attacked a 17-year-old girl near a park in Fort Myers.

Police say a woman who was living in the park called 911, after seeing Evans drag the girl into the woods.

Investigators found him riding a bike along a lake.

Upon his arrest, police located cocaine on him.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

