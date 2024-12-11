911 TAPES PLAYED AT TRIAL: 'Defendant dragged the victim into the woods'

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, State Attorney Amira Fox announced Thayer Van Evans has been found guilty of sex crimes, following a trial in Lee County.

Fox said Evans was convicted of two counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity, Resisting an Officer without Violence, and Possession of Cocaine.

The crime happened in 2023 at a park in Fort Myers. Evans was accused of sexually attacking a 17-year-old victim.

A homeless woman in the park called 911 and reported seeing a man dragging the victim into the woods.

During the trial, the 911 call was played out and provided key evidence in the case.

According the State Attorney's Office, the Fort Myers Police Department arrived on scene and saw Evans as he got on a bicycle and fled. Officers chased him on foot and took the defendant into custody.

The defendant was searched and officers found cocaine on him.

The Fort Myers Police Department transported the victim to the hospital and for a Sexual Assault Kit to be conducted.

According to the State, the defendant’s DNA was located on the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 19, 2024.