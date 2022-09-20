25 years imprisonment for woman found guilty of attempted murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The woman who was found guilty in August of injuring a man in a 2018 shooting was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

Katrina Drakes was convicted last month for the shooting that took place outside the Bernwood Trace Apartments in Fort Myers.

Prosecutors said the Lehigh Acres woman waited for the victim in her SUV before opening fire as he drove through the apartment gates.

The victim survived the shooting.

Drakes was reportedly on the run for several days following the shooting until her arrest by Fort Myers police officers.