Woman found guilty of attempted murder in 2018 shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres woman was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a 2018 shooting that injured a man.

Prosecutors said Katrina Mary Drakes shot a man outside the Bernwood Trace apartment complex in Fort Myers after waiting for him outside the complex gates in her SUV.

As the victim drove through the gates of the complex, she stepped out of her vehicle and shot him once in the chest. The victim survived the shooting.

Lee County deputies arrested Drakes at her home in Lehigh Acres several days after the shooting.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

