Two FMPD officers fired over knowledge of improper relationships

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers police officers are off the job, terminated after an internal review shows they were not forthcoming about knowledge of another officer's improper relationship, as well as improper relationships the pair were having, with confidential informants.

According to internal documents, officers Evelyn Hodakoski (Roberts) and Sarah Hodakoski were fired at the end of February for being "untruthful" about improper relationships each were having with an unidentified informant.

The documents also say the pair were not truthful when they denied knowledge of an improper relationship with another former officer, Jason Jackson. Jackson was terminated in November 2021.

An officer's integrity must be beyond reproach. Anything less is unacceptable. FMPD holds its officers to the highest possible standard which requires the agency to police itself. The terminated officers do not represent the men and women who put on the Fort Myers Police uniform every day and risk their lives to serve our community.

Fort Myers Police Department