Fort Myers officer back under investigation and on paid leave

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officer Jason Jackson is facing allegations of misconduct based on documents provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). An internal investigation was initiated Wednesday, and Officer Jackson was placed on paid administrative leave.

Chief Diggs said the FBI provided information to the police department resulting from their lengthy investigation of Officer Jackson and three former FMPD officers that started about four years ago.

The Chief said the internal investigation will be conducted in accordance with Florida’s Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, which also requires all information provided remain confidential until the investigation is completed.

Jackson collected upwards of $250,000 during his previous paid leave.