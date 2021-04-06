Watch
Fort Myers Officer to return to work full-time after four-year investigation

The Fort Myers Police Department released a statement today, confirming that Officer Jason Jackson is no longer under criminal investigation by the Federal government.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 06, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department released a statement today, confirming that Officer Jason Jackson is no longer under criminal investigation by the Federal government.

Officer Jackson will return to duty full-time.

The Police Department requested a copy of relevant investigative records from the government, and upon receipt will review them to determine if an Internal Affairs investigation is warranted.

