Fort Myers police officer fired

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officials say Officer Jason Jackson was terminated on Monday for the following charges:

2 charges of interfering with an internal affairs investigation

7 charges of associating with convicted felons

1 charge of maintaining a personal relationship with an active/former Confidential Informant

1 charge of maintaining a sexual relationship with an active/former Confidential Informant

1 charge of engaging in sexual contact with a former Confidential Informant

2 charges of failing to devote time and attention to the service of the city

This case started with a recommendation from the Freeh Report in 2016 then led to a four-year FBI investigation which ended in April 2021.

Fort Myers Police launched an internal affairs investigation and interviewed 27 community members, many of them Dunbar residents.