Fort Myers police officer fired

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officials say Officer Jason Jackson was terminated on Monday for the following charges:
- 2 charges of interfering with an internal affairs investigation
- 7 charges of associating with convicted felons
- 1 charge of maintaining a personal relationship with an active/former Confidential Informant
- 1 charge of maintaining a sexual relationship with an active/former Confidential Informant
- 1 charge of engaging in sexual contact with a former Confidential Informant
- 2 charges of failing to devote time and attention to the service of the city
This case started with a recommendation from the Freeh Report in 2016 then led to a four-year FBI investigation which ended in April 2021.
Fort Myers Police launched an internal affairs investigation and interviewed 27 community members, many of them Dunbar residents.
“The allegations that prompted this investigation are not representative of the men and women of the Fort Myers Police Department who risk their lives to make our city safer. This type of behavior is not tolerated at the Fort Myers Police Department. I hold our officers to the highest possible standard. We have made great strides in professionalizing the department by improving training, reaching Advanced CALEA certification, using technology to police smarter, and dramatically reduced violent crime. This behavior is from a past chapter, and we have closed the book on that era of FMPD”
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs