Law enforcement aware of the number of traffic crashes that continue to rise

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — SOUTHWEST FLORIDA - According to law enforcement, the number of traffic crashes is rising. Just within the last 24 hours there was another pedestrian hit on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral and in the last several days multiple crashes in Fort Myers along with Charlotte County and Hendry County.

Cape Coral Resident, LeeAnn Wichlinski who lives in the area where a lot of crashes happen says , ”Speeding is number one you actually have to keep up with traffic and speed yourself just so you can avoid people passing you tailgating you people being on their phones you can look over and see a couple people on their own phones definitely distracted.”

LeeAnn says she sees accidents all the time along with speeding as well as distracted driving and even had her car hit on Del Prado Boulevard not too long ago.

"Del Prado is out of control. I was in a 5 car pile up back in February and no fault of my own I was the fourth car back and got it from the front and the back."

Cape Coral isn't the only community of concern. Sergeant Kristi Neroni with the Fort Myers Police Department says crashes are already on the rise for 2022 to top the number of crashes that happened in 2021. “Majority of these are not accidents we call them as a traffic homicide division we call them crashes and that means that they are preventable.”

And when it comes to ages of the drivers involved in majority of these crashes?... “When we look at just in the past year, year and 3 months we’re looking at the majority of the ages is between 20 and 39 those are the age of the drivers that are involved in these crashes," says Sergeant Neroni.

Elyse: "We can tell the community to slow down, keep a safe distance from the car in front of them, stay off your phone... what is law enforcement doing today to try to prevent this?"

Sergeant Neroni: "We are trying to be proactive as far as trying to prevent it but because our crash numbers are going up it's we're pulling our resources from going out to do investigation. Going out and educating our public on this is what you do and this is what you don't do to have better drivers and safer on the roadways and the big thing in the city speed in a problem."

And when speaking with Florida Highway Patrol - the number of crashes seen in the state of Florida for 2021...more than 400,000 with more than 3,700 fatalities.

Sergeant Neroni, “Throughout my career here at FMPD traffic homicides as far as death notifications is probably one of the hardest things to do and to knock on someone’s door at 2am to tell them their loved one is not going to make it home tonight trying to explain why that happened is very difficult.”

Law enforcement says slow down...

Neroni, “Making a conscious effort to drive safe is probably one of the most knots that things and slow down. Running that red light and taking the chance of hurting yourself or someone else it’s not worth the risk.”

Wichlinski adds, “I feel like people need to just slow down with life like their just moving way too fast life is so much more important than to get to a destination sooner.”

Another note Sergeant Neroni wants to remind everyone to wear seat belts. She says how important seatbelts are and that they are made for a reason adding most child deaths in crashes were because the child was not wearing a seat belt.