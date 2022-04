CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Wednesday morning car crash has closed southbound traffic along Del Prado Blvd S. in Cape Coral.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. just south of Hancock Bridge Pkwy. near SE 2nd St.

The vehicle appeared to have crashed against a light or utility pole.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. Cape Coral police are on the scene performing traffic control; officers have advised alternate routes as the investigation continues.