Watch
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

9 vehicles involved in I-75 pileup

FHP reports several vehicles involved in pileup along mile marker 164 Wednesday morning
Poster image (3).jpg
Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 08:22:15-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports two separate crashes involving nine vehicles in total happened in close proximity to one another Wednesday morning in Punta Gorda.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Punta Gorda

The crashes happened around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 164 in Punta Gorda.

One crash involved four vehicles and has no injuries; a separate incident as reported by FHP involves a further five vehicles with injuries.

FHP says some southbound lanes are blocked, as well as the exit lane.

FHP is working to clear the scene and provide more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4