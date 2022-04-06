9 vehicles involved in I-75 pileup

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports two separate crashes involving nine vehicles in total happened in close proximity to one another Wednesday morning in Punta Gorda.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Punta Gorda

The crashes happened around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 164 in Punta Gorda.

One crash involved four vehicles and has no injuries; a separate incident as reported by FHP involves a further five vehicles with injuries.

FHP says some southbound lanes are blocked, as well as the exit lane.

FHP is working to clear the scene and provide more information.