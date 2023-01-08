Last day to catch 50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show

FORT MYERS, FLA — Don't forget you have one more day to get to the 50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show - it's happening right there near downtown Fort Myers along our river district.

More than 500 boats are on display. Sunday is the last day for the show and it's open from 10a.m. to 5p.m.

The Fort Myers boat show was supposed to take place back in November but obviously it had to be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian.

It began on Thursday with boats spanning from Centennial Park along the River District and the Convention Center.

There's also an educational tent called "Know before you go" with local captains on hand to teach you some basics when out on the water here in Southwest Florida - there's also fishing seminars.

The show averages more than 15,000 throughout the weekend.

Tickets are 18 dollars per person and can be purchased online or at the gate.

Again Sunday the show is open from 10a.m. to 5p.m.