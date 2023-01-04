50th Anniversary of Fort Myers Boat Show Begins

FORT MYERS, FLA — What was once scheduled to take place back in November had to be rescheduled to this weekend because of Hurricane Ian and that's the Fort Myers Boat Show. Thousands of people are expected to come to the area to check out the hundreds of boats on display.

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the Fort Myers Boat show, and a lot of work went into the planning especially since Hurricane Ian. However, organizers are excited to bring the event back during the rebuilding of our Southwest Florida.

Boat Show Manager Kyle Good explains, "So it is a family tradition as Hank Williams would say it’s our 50th annual. My dad took it on just about 10 years after the show was incepted and passing the torch to me is awesome. I’m really enjoying taking on the management while still working with my father."

As you just read the tradition continues here in Fort Myers, this time marking the 50th anniversary, which we have to make note the original dates back in November had to be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian.

"It breaks our heart honestly Legacy Harbor right next to us has been involved in our show for a many many years and to see them in that condition it does break her heart but the exciting thing is they are going to rebuild. They are going to have more stronger docks and we’re hearing that around the industry in general nobody’s throwing their towel up, everybody’s rebuilding and has a can-do attitude and we want to get people back out on the water."

Boat show manager Kyle Good adds that seeing the rebuilding so far is impressive and it's time to get back on the water.

"That’s why we come to Southwest Florida that’s why people retire here and live here is to enjoy our waterways it’s also a big business there’s a lot of jobs I mean all the way from the boat washer, to the mechanic, to the forklift operator... it supports a ton of jobs and it’s important to our industry. It’s what fuels Florida is tourism and boating," Kyle Good said.

William Forenski with WMF Watercraft and Marine is also looking forward to this years boat show, "It’s a great opportunity I mean I hope we sell a lot of boats because after we got the business the hurricane hit so it’s kind of an awful time to get it and kind of start things. We wanted to help the community out so we got a lot of water and food for people just to help the community so it’s a great opportunity to be down here and help people out and show our boats."

More than 500 boats are spread out throughout the river district in Fort Myers. But, there has been a few changes this year, instead of having any boats to show out in the city's yacht basin because of the damage they are kept on land.

"The mood is very exciting I mean personally even being down to downtown environment the past two weeks it seems like downtown is coming back to life. Claims are getting paid out, our waterways are being cleaned up and it’s time to get back on the water and enjoy why we live here in Southwest Florida," says Good.

While there will be plenty of food vendors and drinks being served throughout the show, Kyle Good also wants to remind you to make sure you get out to the downtown restaurants as well to help support our local Southwest businesses even more.

More than 15,000 people come out to these shows and tickets are available online or at the entrance.

The entrance is at Bay Street & Heitman Street.

Hours for the show are:

Thursday, January 5th 10am-6pm

Friday, January 6th 10am-6pm

Saturday, January 7th 10am-6pm

Sunday, January 8th 10am-5pm