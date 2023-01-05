Fort Myers Boat Show kicks off

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A positive sign of the recovery process will be on display starting Thursday in downtown Fort Myers.

Thursday morning vendors at the Fort Myers Boat Show could be seen cleaning their boats to prepare for the first day of the four-day event.

This year the show is celebrating its 50th anniversary, a tradition that has held strong in SWFL.

More than 500 boats are on display throughout the river district and if you would like to attend you will need a ticket.

Boat manager Kyle Good says this year’s show is important.

"That's why we come to Southwest Florida that's why people retire here and live here is to enjoy our waterways it's also a big business there are a lot of jobs I mean all the way from the boat washer to the mechanic to the forklift operator it supports a ton of jobs and it's important to our industry,” he said.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the boat show, which runs through Sunday.

