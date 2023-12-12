Here's a sneak peak of Sunsuites at Sunseeker Resort ahead of opening day

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Sunseeker Resort is opening on Friday and they're giving Fox 4 a sneak peak of the luxury suites tower of the resort called Sunsuites.

Since 2019, the resort, owned by Allegiant Airlines, has been working up to this moment. It's a moment pushed back because of COVID and hurricanes. Three years later, a dream has come to life.

"It's truly ordinary what they're building here," said Paige Louise Arias, director of operations at the Sunsuites.

The Cape Coral native says they have been anxiously waiting for people to come in and see the inside of the resort.

"We do have a lot of guests that will be coming to stay longer term with us, but we do cater to the families that are coming for that weekend," she explained.

At the Sunsuites, Arias says anyone flying in from the Punta Gorda Airport on Allegiant can take a shuttle to the resort. If they are staying in the suite, they can check out the lounge before heading up to their room.

Different from the rooms at the Sunseeker tower, the suites have full kitchens, options for one, two or three bedrooms, balcony views and other amenities.

The Sunseeker has 785 rooms, with about a fifth being suites.

"84 of those rooms can be blocked off into one bedrooms," Arias said.

Close by are more than 20 different dining options. Below the room Fox 4 toured is Maury's Steakhouse.

"It's a contemporary steakhouse. We've got a lot of stuff on the menu," said Chef de Cuisine Jose Cuarta.

The restaurant is named after the founder of Allegiant Travel Company with a yacht-inspired decor. When you sit down, you're getting a fine dining experience.

"That's what sets us apart — quality, time and effort in the dishes you see in front of you," Cuarta said.

The more than 20-year chef helped with the menu, featuring some food you may have seen before.

"We have local mushrooms that we're using from a farmer here," he said.

Those mushrooms come from Cape Coral farmer Mike Osmulski, owner of Mo' Shrooms. The resort is also partnering with Fisherman's Village for other offering for guests.

Along with Maury's, the resort will have an authentic Italian restaurant and a sports bar called Allegiant Stadium.

This barely scratches the surface of everything you are going to see at Sunseeker.

"We’re looking to put Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte on the map to bring more people to the area," Arias said.

On Friday, Fox 4 will be live starting at 7 a.m. for the grand opening where you will see more of the main resort and what it has to offer.