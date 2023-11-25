Digging for shark teeth turned into a rescue for one North Port woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port woman digging for shark teeth found herself stuck at the base of an excavation site on Friday night.

North Port Fire Rescue responded to River Road and Aucilla Drive around 8:11 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the woman at the bottom of the excavation site.

North Port Fire says the digging at the base caused the wall to collapse, briefly covering the woman completely. Her friends were able to free her from underneath the pile prior to firefighters arriving.

After assessing the situation, North Port Fire requested the Technical Rescue Team. The wall of the excavation site was approximately 12-foot tall with water near the woman on the other side, first responders say.

Firefighters were able to use ropes and basket to create a haul system to safely bring the woman to ground level.

The patient was then transported via Life Flight helicopter to the hospital for further care. The woman was alert and oriented during the time of the rescue.