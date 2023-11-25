We have an egg! SWFL Eagle Cam's F23 laid an egg!

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — We have an egg! F23 gave a glimpse of the new arrival on Friday night as part of the very popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

According to Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, the egg was laid at 5:54 pm on Friday.

Once laid, an egg will take an average of 35 days to hatch. Then Bald Eagle chicks will fledge at around 10 to 12-weeks-old. It is unclear yet if F23 will lay an another egg. Eagles on average lay two eggs, but on rare cases can laid up to four eggs.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam stream has racked up millions of views over the years. Viewers have watched several eagles come and go over the years, including the loss of Harriet last year. Viewers have also watched the resiliency of the eagles last year, as M15 raised two eagle chicks by himself.

The eagle's nest is on the Pritchett property off of Bayshore Road in North Florida Myers.

As Fox 4 reported earlier this year, the cameras received a big upgrade this year, with two ultra high definition 4K cameras placed strategically in the nest tree.

You can watch the eagle camera live here.