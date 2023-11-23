Naples crash sends four to the hospital, two by helicopter

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are investigating a three-car crash, which sent four people to the hospital.

According to officers, nine people were involved in the crash on 9th Street North and Seventh Avenue North. Police say a car going south made a left turn across three lanes, causing the crash.

Naples Police say two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and two others were sent in an ambulance. Officers would not disclose the extent of the injuries.

A Tesla, Honda and Cadillac were involved in the crash, and the Honda rolled over in the middle of the intersection.

Officers will continue to investigate the crash and determine if charges will be filed.