16-year-old shot outside Naples mall, police search for suspect

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for the person they say shot a 16-year-old boy outside a mall on Sunday night.

According to Lt. Robert Young, the shooting happened at the Coastland Mall around 5 p.m.

He says a suspect shot a 16-year-old boy in the upper leg outside the Old Navy entrance. While he has non-life-threatening injuries, Young says the boy was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center via helicopter.

Police have identified the suspect and are searching for him as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Young says there is no threat to the community as the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Once a suspect is arrested, they will be charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.