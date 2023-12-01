Watch Now
Lee County deputies discover skeletal remains in a lake

Deputies believe they could be of historical significance
Remains found in lake
Posted at 2:51 PM, Dec 01, 2023
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office discovered skeletal remains at the bottom of a lake in Lehigh Acres.

They say recreational divers found them in the water on Oakridge Circle near Joel Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Divers from LCSO responded to the area, and deputies say the search was complicated because of several factors.

The lake was nearly 200 feet deep with limited visibility. Deputies say eight-foot long alligators had deputies standing by with rifles to protect the divers coming in and out of the water.

Once they brought up the remains, deputies say they could possibly historically significant. However, the Medical Examiner's Office will do more testing to determine an identity of the remains.

