YOU’RE OUT: South Fort Myers Youth Baseball fall season canceled

FORT MYERS, Fla — The South Fort Myers Youth Baseball League canceled their fall ball season after the Lee County Parks Department announced Rutenberg Park will undergo light repairs damaged from Hurricane Ian.
- 16 light poles and more than 50 light fixtures will be replaced, costing more than a million dollars
- Rutenberg Park bathrooms are closed, bathroom renovations are part of the repairs
- Lee County said, South Fort Myers Youth Baseball knew the potential timeline for repairs that would affect their season, told players in advance
- Five other Lee County Parks still need repairs from Hurricane Ian: Brooks Park, Lee County Sports Complex, Pine Island Pool, Lehigh Acres Pool and San Carlos Pool
- Lee County said the repairs for Rutenberg Park will take at least four weeks. Plans to finish the project before the winter/spring baseball season