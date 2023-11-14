Watch Now
YOU’RE OUT: South Fort Myers Youth Baseball fall season canceled

The Lee County Parks Department announced crews will replace the lights that were damaged during Hurricane Ian at Rutenberg Park
Posted at 7:34 AM, Nov 14, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla — The South Fort Myers Youth Baseball League canceled their fall ball season after the Lee County Parks Department announced Rutenberg Park will undergo light repairs damaged from Hurricane Ian.

  • 16 light poles and more than 50 light fixtures will be replaced, costing more than a million dollars
  • Rutenberg Park bathrooms are closed, bathroom renovations are part of the repairs
  • Lee County said, South Fort Myers Youth Baseball knew the potential timeline for repairs that would affect their season, told players in advance
  • Five other Lee County Parks still need repairs from Hurricane Ian: Brooks Park, Lee County Sports Complex, Pine Island Pool, Lehigh Acres Pool and San Carlos Pool
  • Lee County said the repairs for Rutenberg Park will take at least four weeks. Plans to finish the project before the winter/spring baseball season
