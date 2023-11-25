LCSO: Man robs barbershop, stabs worker in the neck

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 31-year-old man is in the Lee County Jail, accused of robbing a barbershop and stabbing the worker in the neck.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, during closing time on Friday night the HQ Men's Haircuts worker was counting money. Deputies say a masked man went into the store off of South Cleveland Avenue and Boy Scout Drive, next to Page Field.

The suspect, later identified as Duncan Greggersen, attacked the worker while trying to take the cash, deputies say.

During the struggle, LCSO says Greggersen stabbed the worker in the neck with a knife. He was able to disarm Greggersen, who then ran off.

Deputies searched the area and found him near the scene.

The worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greggersen is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a weapon and providing a false name to law enforcement.