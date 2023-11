FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Myers.

On Thursday night, police surrounded 4626 Deleon Street, near Colonial Boulevard.

Police say one person is hurt and the shooting was isolated.

It's not clear if anyone is under arrest, but police say "all involved parties are accounted for."

One witness told Fox 4 they heard a single bang outside of their window shortly before officers surrounded the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.