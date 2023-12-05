Watch Now
BACK IN SESSION: Fort Myers Beach Elementary reopens Tuesday morning

Fort Myers Beach Elementary school was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Beach Elementary
Fort Myers Beach Elementary
Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 05, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Students will once again be walking the halls of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School on Tuesday.

More than a year after Hurricane Ian flooded the building, the school is reopening for students.

The small, but mighty Fort Myers Beach Elementary school has served the families of Estero Island for 76 years.

The school, with an enrollment of just 48 students, is by far the smallest school in the Lee County School District.

A small group of parents spent the last 14 months fighting to get the school reopened.

The students have commuted to San Carlos Park Elementary, a 30 minute drive, since last October.

In May, the School Board unanimously approved a two-phase rebuild.

Demolition began over the summer.

The mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems were damaged beyond repair.

The historic front building was rebuilt, while the back buildings were demolished.

The school district and the town of Fort Myers Beach entered into an interlocal agreement to try to boost enrollment.

20 years ago, about 200 kids attended the school.

Now, it’s fewer than 50.

