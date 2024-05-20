FHP arrests two South Florida men on Alligator Alley for several drug charges

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested two men from South Florida on several drug charges.

Troopers say they spotted a BMW X3 along Alligator Alley going 95 mph. As FHP tried to pull them over, troopers say the BMW slowed down, but then started to speed up recklessly.

The passenger, according to FHP, rolled down the window and threw out a black backpack. They say the BMW started to go even faster, reaching 155 mph.

At that point, the BMW got away. Troopers went back to the area and say they found the backpack loaded with drugs, drug paraphernalia, needles, money, a scale and more.

A little more than five hours later, troopers spotted the same BMW. FHP says the driver and passenger went back to the area where the backpack was dumped to look for it. Troopers arrested them on several charges:

29-year-old Gedarious Geffrard of Deerfield Beach:



Drug Possession (Marijuana, Cocaine, Heroin, Amphetamine, Oxycodone, Controlled Substance without Prescription)

Trafficking

Drug Paraphernalia Possession

Tampering with Evidence

35-year-old Joseph Dormelus of Pompano Beach:

