BREAKING NEWS | Fort Myers Police Union, City reach tentative deal on your safety

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers and the union that represents the Fort Myers Police Department reached a tentative deal on a new contract Monday.

Their meeting started with the city offering the union a $4.40-per-hour increase to all officers for year one of the deal and, for the second year, a percentage raise based on the officer’s seniority with the force.

“That was a relief to hear, so as long as we can stay on that same track and clean up some of the other things we would like to get done, I think we feel pretty good about it,” said union president, Officer John Price.

The talks started in August of 2022 and for months both sides expressed frustration about not reach a deal.

Price previously told Fox 4 the city wasn’t addressing the department’s critical needs when it come to pay and he says that is causing an officer shortage.

However, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told FOX 4 the city is doing all it can to make sure the officers are taken care of.

